Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 513,483 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,483 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,466,000. Prudent Investors Network boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 1,350,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 431,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,276,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,634,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PHB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. 19,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,456. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.