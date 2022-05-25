Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 6,958 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.39. The stock had a trading volume of 118,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207,062. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.13.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

