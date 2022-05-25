Enterprise Financial Services Corp Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $251.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.21. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.07.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.