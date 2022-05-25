EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,894 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 665,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,420,000 after acquiring an additional 486,586 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 505.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $133.46.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

