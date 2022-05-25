EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 91,515 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.23% of EOG Resources worth $120,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after acquiring an additional 486,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,846,000 after buying an additional 209,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.07. 3,866,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,438. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $133.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

