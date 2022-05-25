EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $149.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $132.40 and last traded at $132.11, with a volume of 104487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.25.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

