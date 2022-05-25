EOS Price Up 3% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $333.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,055,604,784 coins and its circulating supply is 990,381,079 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.