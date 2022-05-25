EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.28

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 38316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $157,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

