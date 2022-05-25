EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 5.6%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 84,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,367,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

