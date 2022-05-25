ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.
ESAB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. 2,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,512. ESAB has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $58.08.
ESAB Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESAB (ESAB)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.