ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. 2,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,512. ESAB has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

ESAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.