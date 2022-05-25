Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.07.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.61. 26,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,204. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.97. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $277.79 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

