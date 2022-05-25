EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ESLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($196.81) to €189.00 ($201.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. 53,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,382. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.