ETNA Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,554.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $214,012.65 and $8,554.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,563.62 or 0.52360651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00492406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033544 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008752 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

