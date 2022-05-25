Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 539,916 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,916 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65). As a group, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

