Eventide Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,609. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.17 and its 200-day moving average is $340.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.