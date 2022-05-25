Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.