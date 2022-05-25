EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,370. The firm has a market cap of $279.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 8,757 shares of company stock worth $131,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $20,019,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $9,853,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 290,960 shares in the last quarter.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.