Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 99,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,915. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

