Evogene (EVGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evogene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

