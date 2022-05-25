Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.74) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.48 ($34.55).

Shares of FRA:EVK traded down €0.40 ($0.43) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €25.16 ($26.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,189 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.93.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

