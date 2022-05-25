Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

