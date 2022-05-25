Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.30% of Extra Space Storage worth $393,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.79.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $175.17 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.55. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

