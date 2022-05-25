fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

