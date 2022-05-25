fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)
