FAT Brands Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBP)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.