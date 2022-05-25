FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Raised by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,177 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $204.31. 2,100,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.80 and a 200-day moving average of $230.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

