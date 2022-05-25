Fei Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,315.15 or 0.48171905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00498089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

