Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,678 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

