Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $740,000 in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned 0.17% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 636,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTIQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,448. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

