Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $988,000 Investment in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned about 0.46% of Thrive Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,656,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thrive Acquisition alerts:

Shares of THAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 1,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.97.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thrive Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrive Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.