Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 608,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000. Burtech Acquisition accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,509,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,035,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,507,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,426,000.

BRKHU stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Wednesday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

