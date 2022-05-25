Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000.

Shares of Innovative International Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 1,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

