Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSPRU. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,010,000.

Shares of LSPRU remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.06.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

