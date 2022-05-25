Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Context Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 118,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 89,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 3,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

