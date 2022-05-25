Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $943,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Newcourt Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,023. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

