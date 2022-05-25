Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes $646,000 Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned 0.25% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. III alerts:

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 86,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,691. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.