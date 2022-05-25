Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes Position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000.

NASDAQ:BIOSU remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

