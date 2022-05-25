Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes Position in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Fortune Rise Acquisition comprises about 1.6% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Fortune Rise Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Rise Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

