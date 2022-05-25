FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.