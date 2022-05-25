First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 105,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period.

