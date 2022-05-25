First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
