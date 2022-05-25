First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

LMBS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. 8,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.