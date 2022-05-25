First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 1,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,974. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

