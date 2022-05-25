First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 173,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 20,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

