First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter.

