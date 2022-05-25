Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,168 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.46% of Fiserv worth $318,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.