Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $36.79. Approximately 7,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,181,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

