FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,018.00

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

