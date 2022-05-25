Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 311344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
