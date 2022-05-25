Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 74,185 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Graphite (FCSMF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.