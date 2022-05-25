Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,293 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

